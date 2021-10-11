ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ANPDY opened at $425.45 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $270.90 and a one year high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.47.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.