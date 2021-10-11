ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANPDY opened at $425.45 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $270.90 and a one year high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.47.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

