Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

