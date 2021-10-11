Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.