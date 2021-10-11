Analyzing Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -135.68% -72.58% Xencor 13.17% 3.97% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xencor 1 0 7 0 2.75

Yumanity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.49%. Xencor has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than Xencor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million 13.70 -$57.49 million ($21.57) -0.43 Xencor $122.69 million 17.68 -$69.33 million ($1.21) -30.74

Yumanity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yumanity Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xencor beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. The company was founded by Susan Lindquist and Tony Coles in December 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

