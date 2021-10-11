Analyzing Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 13.22 $560.87 million $0.67 75.39 Coupa Software $541.64 million 30.87 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -144.72

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 14.27% 17.67% 7.09% Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 6 4 0 2.08 Coupa Software 1 8 11 1 2.57

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $300.05, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

