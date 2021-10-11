Analyzing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $238.26 million 109.13 -$98.72 million ($0.85) -322.74 Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.49 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -12.11

Inspired Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bill.com has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -41.43% -6.22% -1.90% Inspired Entertainment -24.38% N/A -11.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bill.com and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 3 11 0 2.79 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $247.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.96%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.27%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

