Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €42.76

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €32.42 ($38.14). 306,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.