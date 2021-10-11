Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $113.50

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

