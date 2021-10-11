Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $3.00

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

