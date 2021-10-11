Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$140.27

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at C$128.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$182.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,252,674.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.