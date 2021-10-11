Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.91. 5,050,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. Paysafe has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

