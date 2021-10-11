Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $302.88

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.65. 2,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average of $330.04. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Lennox International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

