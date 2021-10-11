Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $31.84

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.