Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.70. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

