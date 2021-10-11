Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.25). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,512. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. 189,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.51.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

