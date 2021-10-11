Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PROS by 21.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO opened at $34.13 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.68.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.