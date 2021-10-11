Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.17. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,215. The company has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

