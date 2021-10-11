Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.59. 19,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

