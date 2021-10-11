Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $500.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.14 million and the highest is $560.29 million. Azul posted sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 234%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 50,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

