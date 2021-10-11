Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $170.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $110.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 420,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,836. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.