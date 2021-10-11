Analysts Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

