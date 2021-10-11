Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $23.97. 4,229,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $68,954,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $71,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,581 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

