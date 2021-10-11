Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

