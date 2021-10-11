Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.24. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

REVG stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.