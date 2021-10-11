Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

PHUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

