Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.07 Million

Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $304.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

