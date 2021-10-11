Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $33.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $134.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 287.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.