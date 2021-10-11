Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

