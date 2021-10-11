Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $812,000.

NYSEARCA:BATT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,800. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

