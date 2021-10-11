American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.42

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 8435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

