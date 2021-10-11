American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

ACC stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

