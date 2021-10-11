Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,278.62. 54,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,369.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

