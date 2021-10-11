Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN traded down $13.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,275.00. 43,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,369.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.