Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. 51,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

