AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

