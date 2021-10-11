AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $876,000 Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.