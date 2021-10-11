AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 242.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 817.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

