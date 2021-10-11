AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,642 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $343.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.34 and a 1-year high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

