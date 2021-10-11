AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.76 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

