AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,587,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.69 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

