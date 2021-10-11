Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,087,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,803.95. 4,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,520.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.