Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,609,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

GOOG stock opened at $2,793.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,559.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

