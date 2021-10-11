Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.69. 66,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,371. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

