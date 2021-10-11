Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.