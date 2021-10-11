Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $9.13 on Monday, hitting $2,483.50. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,882. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 247.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,292.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,296.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

