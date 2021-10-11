Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,830 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $281.06. 8,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,443. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.