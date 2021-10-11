Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 215,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,664. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

