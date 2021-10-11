Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 41,462 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 3.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,767. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.