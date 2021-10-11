Alliance Wealth Management Group Invests $873,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

