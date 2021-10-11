Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

